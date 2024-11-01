Sink your teeth into new bistro-inspired dishes and year round patio at this Vancouver restaurant

New menu alert! It’s the time of the season when locally sourced Vancouver ingredients and artisan food products are at their flavourful best — and they’re shining just a little brighter with a new menu from one of the city’s most beloved and charming restaurants.

Cafe One, the onsite restaurant at Wall Centre Vancouver, has just launched its new Fall and Winter menu where fan-favourite dishes have been elevated and new offerings are ready to snack on! The best part? Cafe One has created these delicious plates with affordable pricing, with no sacrifice on flavour or quality.

Is your stomach growling? Get a load of these brand-new menu offerings at Cafe One — they’ve got “phenomenal food” and 5-star ratings sprinkled all over their Google reviews.

Bonafide breakfasts



Enjoy authentic flavours with any of Cafe One’s bountiful breakfast offerings! The Signature Wall Benedict ($28) sees house-smoked pork belly on top of a freshly-baked herb & cheddar cheese scone, topped with silky soft poached eggs, potatoes, and smothered with Hollandaise.

You can never go wrong with a stack of buttermilk pancakes ($23) and Cafe One’s iteration is a pillowy stack! Fluffly pancakes come served with Chantilly cream, wild blueberry compote, pecans, Canadian maple syrup, and of course, whipped butter.

All day favourites

Bistro classics are elevated with the signature Cafe One West Coast flare on the all-day menu. Zesty starters like potato-crusted Pacific squid calamari Frito or charred kale caesar salad match perfectly with satisfying entrees like creamy smoked chicken tagliatelle or local Sockeye salmon & prawns!

Stop by for a quick downtown Vancouver lunch with golden panko-crusted chicken strips or the double smash — a heavy-hitting burger with crispy bacon, American cheese, and a perfectly toasted garlic brioche bun. Save room for decadent desserts like Basque cheesecake or the seasonally-rotating crème brûlée.

Garden Lounge bites



Sharable plates shine bright with local ingredients at the Garden Lounge! Sink your teeth into the flaky and buttery asparagus, ricotta & pancetta tart, or the wild BC halibut cheeks with a tarragon butter sauce.

For something more substantial, we suggest the Reuben sandwich (with Cafe One’s signature sauce) or the grass-fed sirloin steak with accompanying onion rings, wild arugula salad, and pickled shallot chimichurri — perfect options to cure your hunger!

Happy hour and beyond

Be sure to check out Cafe One’s daily happy hour from 2 pm – 5 pm featuring classic plates like the Wall Centre Burger and Shrimp Katsu. Enhancing the atmosphere, Cafe One also hosts a live band every weekend!

Working closely with local producers, farmers, fisheries, and artisans to showcase Vancouver’s coastal produce and local seafood, Cafe One’s Executive Chef Starri’s new menu captures the essence of the region.

Now with lower prices, Cafe One is your go-to for a local and delicious meal, each time!