Meet the artists behind the stunning murals adorning the walls of Canadian malls

With months of restrictions, lockdowns, and uncertainties (mostly) behind us, the vibe in the air right now is one of hope, positivity, and bringing as much vibrance back into our lives as possible.

That’s exactly the goal of Cadillac Fairview (CF)’s new initiative, Capture the Moment, which has brought together the talents of various Canadian artists to inspire joy in their communities through spirited art installations. The pieces — all to be bright, bold, and rich with colour — will adorn seven CF retail locations across the country, and will each represent their own unique, uplifting story.

In addition to CF’s partnerships with community artists to encourage positivity, self-reflection, and spark feel-good moments, CF will be making a donation to seven local charities that support mental health and well-being.

And since the unveiling of certain pieces has already begun, we spoke to the artists who have poured their hearts out onto the walls of retail spaces across Canada.

Francorama — CF Fairview Pointe-Claire, Montreal, Quebec

As an illustrator and artist living in Montreal, Franco Égalité (also known as Francorama) learned to hold a pen and trace a line before he could walk. His work is all about play and the beauty of the free body.

His installation that will be featured at the CF location in Pointe-Claire was inspired by the city’s spring bloom and the passing of time through the seasons. Much like CF’s intent for Capture the Moment, Égalité’s artwork “visually puts at the centre the theme of rediscovery, contemplation, and going outside to witness and participate in the vibrant life surrounding us.”

Emilie Darlington — CF Rideau Centre, Ottawa

Muralist, painter, and illustrator, Emilie Darlington specializes in artwork that expresses and inspires connections with nature. Crisp lines and vibrant colours are her forte, with her incredibly detailed murals featured across Canada.

“Nature is my greatest inspiration, particularly colourful flowers and big leafy greens,” says Darlington. “When designing this mural, I chose a mix of early spring, mid-season, and late summer flowers that Ottawa residents are likely to see throughout the city and surrounding areas.” She’s titled this piece I Spy Good Vibes, for the words of positivity and optimism woven throughout.

As for the opportunity to paint this positive piece at the bustling CF Rideau Centre, Darlington was ecstatic. “This is such an exciting partnership for me! I was jumping and dancing for joy when I got the news,” says Darlington. “This project has involved a lot of reflection, pride, and appreciation for all of the hard work that has gone into becoming a full-time artist. Projects like these really give me the ‘I’ve made it’ feeling.”

Stephanie Boutari — CF Fairview Park, Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario

Stephanie Boutari’s work is all about bright and bold colours, geometric abstraction, and visual depth to engage the viewer and encourage a sense of play. For her piece that will be showcased in CF Fairview Park, she was inspired by “the idea of painting a playful three-dimensional space or ‘world’ up in the sky that viewers can imagine themselves in,” says Boutari. “I wanted it to have a happy and whimsical feel, and I drew inspiration from clouds, giant soap bubbles, and toy cubes.”

“I think the overall [the] concept of play and looking at the clouds conjures up positive feelings,” she tells Daily Hive. “I associate clouds with dreaming of possibilities, and I find that when one is in a state of play, it is difficult to also feel stress and anxiety — it’s about finding comfort in simple pleasures.”

Urban Iskwew — CF Masonville, London, Ontario

Hawlii Pichette of Urban Iskwew is a Muskego Cree (Treaty 9) artist and illustrator residing in London, ON, whose work is deeply influenced by her culture and upbringing, and reflects the integral interconnections of the natural world.

Her mural design for CF is largely inspired by spring — when London thaws and transforms. “I really wanted to create a piece that depicted this beautiful time of year, the hope that spring brings and the connection we have to nature in the city,” says Pichette.

Her design is bright and colourful and will feature several large mirrors and positive messages throughout. “I want viewers to be inspired and reminded of the importance of taking the time to nurture their own spirit so they can feel hopeful about all of the possibilities that the future holds,” says Pichette.

Jacquie Comrie — CF Shops at Don Mills, Toronto, Ontario

As a Toronto-based multidisciplinary artist, Jacquie Comrie’s vibrant body of work intersects contemporary art and wellness on a global scale and uses colour as a medium for social impact and mental health.

As colour is the universal language of emotions, Comrie was inspired to remind our community about the importance of mindful breathing. This mural explores the psychology of colour, and its powerful effects on the human body and mind, holding space for much-needed mindfulness and reminding us all to pause and breathe.

Ripple and Rise — CF Richmond Centre, Richmond, Vancouver

Nicole Larsen, an illustrator based in Vancouver, BC, pulls her inspiration from nature, connection, and life’s everyday moments. She’s known for the bright colours and uplifting energy that comprises her work. She often explores themes of biodiversity, community, and mental well-being — and is always looking for ways to create positive change with her work.

“This mural is inspired by self-love, growth, and the importance of connection within ourselves and our communities,” Larsen tells Daily Hive. “The flowers in the design represent our individual journeys of growth, while the faces help to further communicate the message of connection and support.”

“After interacting with this mural, I hope people leave with a sense of self-appreciation, joy, and gratitude,” says Larsen. “I am very grateful to be able to create something that can be enjoyed by people of all ages — in a space where everyone is welcome.”

Nasarimba — CF Market Mall, Calgary

Both Mikhail Miller and Rachel Ziriada comprise Nasarimba, which means “playful mischief.” They work out of Mohkinstsis/Calgary on Treaty 7 Territory and create works that combine Miller’s expertise in painting and printmaking and Ziriada’s background in multimedia installation and design.

The duo has established themselves across Canada and Mexico through mural painting, street interventions, and fine art. With their piece for CF Market Mall, the goal was to create “a mural that is bright and colourful while promoting positivity, self-love, and community wellness.”

Nasarimba’s mural stands over 30-feet-long and 18-feet-tall, giving it a strong presence within the mall. “There are skylights in the corridor where it’s located which bathe the artwork in bright, natural light,” says the pair.”Part of why we do public art is so that our work will be accessible to people from all walks of life, not just people who choose to visit art galleries or museums. We think art should be integrated into every part of our society and can help increase our collective quality of life.”

