Two VPD officers assaulted during violent attack in Stanley Park

The Vancouver Police Department plans to recognize some bystanders for assisting officers in a violent Stanley Park attack.

Officers patrolling Stanley Park on Saturday afternoon were called to check on a man who was yelling, swearing, and making families feel unsafe near the playground at Second Beach.

After officers arrived, VPD stated, “The man turned on them.”

A statement from the Vancouver Police Department says the man attacked constables and caused injuries to their faces and heads.

Sergeant Steve Addison said that’s when things escalated and bystanders stepped in to assist police in the attack.

“In the struggle to gain control of the suspect, the officers were unable to immediately reach for their radios to call for backup,” Addison said.

“That’s when two bystanders stepped in, put themselves in harm’s way, and helped the officers gain control of the violent suspect.”

Both officers were treated for minor injuries but finished their shifts.

“Police work is often unpredictable. When we’re in a tough spot, it helps to know the community has our backs,” Addison added.

“Though our officers are a bit banged up, we’re all grateful these bystanders stepped in to prevent more serious injuries.”

A 30-year-old suspect has been charged in connection with the attack with two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

The courts subsequently released him.