The Buzz Lightyear origin story trailer has dropped and we are excited

Disney Pixar has dropped the first trailer for Lightyear, the origin story of one of the most beloved movie characters of all time, Buzz Lightyear, blasting us with a wave of nostalgia.

The first trailer makes it look like a Star Wars-style sci-fi adventure, complete with cool spaceships and alien worlds.

Chris Evans voices Buzz in the Toy Story franchise spin-off, a series of films that have captivated kids and adults alike for more than 25 years.

I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind

💙🚀💫 pic.twitter.com/bq5573GcrM — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 27, 2021

The trailer is also set to David Bowie’s Starman, rightfully so. We love to see it!

As of Wednesday morning, the trailer has amassed nearly 500,000 views on Pixar’s official Youtube channel.

The film is set to hit theatres in June 2022.

The film was announced back in December 2020 and will be directed by Angus MacLane, who directed Finding Dory.