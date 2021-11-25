Buying electronics over the holidays? Here’s what to know before you do

If your TV has been on the brink for months, only one of your earbuds works, and your laptop spontaneously shuts down every time you switch it on, chances are you’ll be taking a look at the offers available from retailers over the holidays.

Based on what we’ve seen in years past, there’s no better time to shop for deals on electronics (which also helps if you still have gifts to buy for people on your list, too). But while you feel like a superstar with all your new tech, what happens to the old electronics now taking up space in your living room?

The solution is easy, and it involves just one visit to your nearest Return-It depot before the rush of the pre-holiday sales begins.

We all know how easy it is to put things on your to-do list and then put them off just as quickly. But do you really want an old TV, monitor, or any other electronics taking up space in your closet?

By recycling these items ahead of time, you’re not only making room for your new electronics, but you’re also doing good for the planet, too, by keeping plastics, metals, and other resources out of landfills. Instead, you’re putting them back into the manufacturing supply chain.

One of the key reasons to recycle older appliances is that they can contain harmful ozone-depleting substances that must be disposed of properly. Return-It can take care of this for you, so the only thing you need to worry about is dropping off your items.

Everything from printers to radios, games controllers to electronic toys and electronic instruments can be recycled, in addition to electronic medical devices, like thermometers. And if you’re not sure whether the electronic products you would like to recycle are accepted, you can check out the full list of items given the green light here.

In BC, Return-It has grown from having just a few depots in 2007 to more than 265 authorized collection sites across the province today, making it easy to find one near you. Before you drop off personal electronic items, make sure to wipe your devices to secure your data and protect your privacy.

To learn more and locate a collection site in your area, visit return-it.ca/electronics.