5 types of buyers that would thrive mountainside in BC’s Revelstoke community

While some people may think “Whistler” when they think of skiing and snowboarding destinations in BC, there are a number of other local resorts that boast equally impressive mountain views, glorious and varied terrain, and bustling ski towns perfect for a vacation or a more permanent stay.

Among these spots is Revelstoke, British Columbia, beloved by locals and visitors alike for its exceptional powder, epic scenery and small-town feel, among many more perks.

Situated just over a two-hour drive from Kelowna and a six-hour drive from Vancouver, this interior city is an ideal alternative to the much more expensive and crowded Whistler, and poses a one-of-a-kind investment opportunity for those looking to buy property in the area — especially in new developments like Mackenzie Village.

In Mackenzie Village, you can choose from a collection of townhomes, penthouses and condos ranging from one to four bedrooms and 666 to 1,744 square feet, all with luxury modern finishes. All homes feature steel and concrete construction, floor-to-ceiling windows, air conditioning, stainless appliances, and spa-inspired bathrooms, along with secure underground parking and storage.

The sweetest part of this location, though, is that it’s just two minutes away from Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Slated for mid-2025 completion, the emerging community is sure to be the next hotspot in the rapidly growing Revvy (as it’s known locally), with bus service connecting the development with the town and ski resort, and the gorgeous Cabot Pacific Golf Course opening up across the street for year-round fun.

If you’re looking for your first or next property purchase, Mackenzie Village is an amazing option for a number of different types of buyers:

First-time home buyers

If you’re a first-time home buyer looking for a place to get your foot in the Canadian real estate door, a community like Mackenzie Village may be your best bet. You’ll be able to access low pre-construction costs and the homes are located in a new, up-and-coming community where you can plant your roots.

Revelstoke is an area that is likely to appreciate over time as it grows and as more people discover its beauties, meaning it is a fantastic opportunity to make a profit by renting or selling down the line.

As far as a place to live, Revelstoke is a BC wonderland in more ways than one, with a friendly, tight-knit community, a charming downtown, one of the top school districts in BC, and activities galore, no matter the season.

Outdoor enthusiasts

One of the primary reasons people are drawn to BC is the province’s breathtaking natural beauty and array of outdoor fun all year.

Revelstoke is one of the hotspots for everything from skiing, cat/heliskiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling and more in the winter, to rock climbing, camping, golfing, swimming, canoeing, ziplining, and mountain biking in the summer.

The 75 runs at Revelstoke Mountain are just steps from your doorstep, while all sorts of other excitement await nearby, with endless possibilities to take advantage of the picturesque mountain location. Overall, Mackenzie Village presents the ultimate breath of fresh air for those seeking serene settings to enjoy nature’s gems.

Property investors and would-be landlords

Buying pre-construction in an up-and-coming community is a great bet for investors looking to rent out a second property short- or long-term, or who just want to sit on it until it appreciates.

Another advantage of a pre-construction purchase is the benefit of getting in the market now for only 15% down and no mortgage payment until completion (most predict mortgage rates will be lower by mid-2025).

Mackenzie Village, quite uniquely, is exempt from both the Canadian foreign buyer ban and the BC foreign buyer tax, so it’s also an opportunity for American and overseas buyers who are looking to invest in Canadian real estate.

The unique zoning also allows for unlimited short-term rentals through platforms like Airbnb or VRBO, which is a rarity in most resort towns. To make this even easier, there are several fantastic full-service vacation management companies in Revelstoke that can handle every detail of your investment property, including marketing, reservations, and cleaning.

Ski towns are known, of course, to be chock full of vacationers looking for accommodation, as well as nomadic travellers seeking adventure and longer-term rentals.

International ski travellers

Ski trips add up quickly, easily becoming a multi-thousand dollar affair, which isn’t an expense that most people can afford very often.

Having your own accommodation in close proximity to a mountain is key if you’d like to hit the slopes more often, and allows you to familiarize yourself with a home resort and eventually feel like a local without actually living there full-time.

How nice would it be to embark on a trip without having to worry about finding accommodation during the busy season or budget for prime-time price hikes?

Simply arriving at your home-away-from-home takes a lot of the hassle out of a ski vacation, and makes it more likely that you’ll get out on the mountain more often. Life is short — you deserve to get some runs in more than once a year!

Empty nesters

Looking to downsize and get away from the city? Mackenzie Village offers the perfect opportunity to do just that, with multiple unit-size options, all of them brand-new with little upkeep and maintenance necessary.

Revelstoke’s quiet, laid-back pace and dreamy mountain setting is befitting to retirees and empty nesters moving on to a new stage in their lives.

Clearly, Mackenzie Village is suitable for a variety of residents, and you could be one of them if you fit into any of these categories. Head to the Mackenzie Village website to check out the anticipated community and register to get more information today, because a full-time or vacation property in Revelstoke, BC may very well be your dream come true!