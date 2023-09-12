Picture it: You’re sipping your morning coffee as you bask in the crisp sea breeze. A sense of calm and relaxation flows through you as you absorb the sunrise across the horizon. Sound like your dream living situation? Then this new development might just be for you.

The third and concluding tower of White Rock’s Foster Martin Collection is here — and it’s bringing truly elevated seaside living to the area.

The Landmark at Foster Martin is a stunning collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom seaside-view homes ranging from 753 to 1,950 sq. ft., each one offering thoughtfully curated floorplans and expansive sea views.

These premium homes start from $700,000s for a 753 sq. ft. one-bedroom plus den unit, perfect for those who need dedicated office space or an inviting guest bedroom. Two-bedroom units with a spacious den range from 1,173 to 1,191 sq. ft., starting in the low $900,000s, wholly designed to elevate your living experience.

Residents will be able to immerse themselves in breathtaking ocean views from south ocean view two-bedroom plus den homes, featuring 1,256 sq. ft. of living space, and priced from $1.2 million. Don’t hesitate to contact The Landmark sales team to explore the exclusive three-bedroom options and unveil a world of opulence and comfort.

Landmark residents are just minutes away from endless entertainment, recreational, and cultural experiences in White Rock, plus a range of diverse dining and shopping opportunities.

This new picture-perfect beachside community is ideal for young professionals, retirees, real estate enthusiasts, or anyone craving sophisticated seaside living. With that in mind, here are three types of buyers who would feel right at home at The Landmark.

Art and design aficionados

Those who appreciate art and design will be impressed by the architecture on display at Foster Martin. The third tower (in addition to towers one and two), has been designed by award-winning architectural firm IBI Group. Together, the visual aspect of all three towers aims to mimic the harmonious rising and falling of the sea, allowing them to integrate with and complement the surrounding seaside community.

When it comes to interiors, the homes at The Landmark have been intelligently designed by Cristina Oberti Interior Design and include expansive gourmet kitchens with top-of-the-line fixtures and appliance packages, modern living rooms, sleek bathrooms with spacious walk-in showers, and uniquely shaped balconies.

The Landmark also features a dynamic, oil-on-canvas landscape artwork titled Swimming Beyond, created by Vancouver-based painter and industrial designer Zoe Pawlak. The piece is inspired by the connection between people, sea, and mountains and uses emotive colours to reflect the artist’s personal relationship with the great expanse of the White Rock landscape.

Nature lovers

Situated near calm blue waters, sandy beaches, and views of sprawling mountains, The Landmark is perfect for nature lovers. To take in the natural seaside ambience, all you have to do is step out on your balcony and bask in the salty air.

When you do want to leave, you can make use of convenient, private shuttle access to both the west and east beaches nearby. In just moments, you can be transported to the idyllic beach that overlooks the famous White Rock pier.

The Landmark blends this peaceful, nature-inspired lifestyle with a vibrant urban buzz. You are never far from the slew of incredible restaurants, cafes, bars, grocery stores, and retail opportunities in White Rock town.

Real estate enthusiasts

With such a prime location by the sea, Foster Martin’s Landmark will no doubt be desirable to any real estate enthusiast. But location isn’t the only aspect that makes investing in a property here so desirable.

The Landmark residents get to enjoy exclusive access to over 10,000 sq ft of luxury amenities at the Foster Martin Shore Club. Features include an expansive indoor/outdoor pool, a relaxing hot tub, a sauna, a steam room, a games and entertainment room, and more. These enviable amenities act as an extension of the residents’ homes, encouraging health, wellness, and balanced living.

In addition to all of the amenities White Rock has to offer itself, the community at Foster Martin also features a public plaza called White Rock Commons. This includes a pharmacy, a daycare, a dental clinic, an Italian pizza shop, and more. The plaza is predicted to become a new sort of “urban pier” where residents and locals will gather.

Check out Grand Opening Month Incentives by contacting The Landmark sales team via [email protected] or call now to book your exclusive tour 604-561-7111.