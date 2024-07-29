Opinion: Five ways to tip a busker if you’re not carrying cash

Written for Daily Hive by Ian Cromwell, a Vancouver busker and executive curator of Locals Lounge.

Warm weather is back, which means so are buskers! You’ll see us on sidewalks, plazas, parks, and other public spaces. Buskers help create spontaneous opportunities for us to connect with our artistic side and with each other. Lots of venues closed during the pandemic, and Vancouver is reconnecting with its music scene and rediscovering what it feels like to be moved by live music.

Ever had the experience of walking by a busker and wanting to throw something in their case but not having cash? Ever felt the guilty twinge of wanting to stop and listen but hustling by instead? Did a busker brighten your day and you want to brighten theirs back? Well, then, this is for you.

The next time you see a busker, here are five things you can do if you can’t tip with money.

Tip with your camera

To be a musician in this era is to be a content creator. Artists work on their craft but also spend lots of time shooting photos and videos to share online. Most people walk around with a video camera in their pocket. Chances are, that busker would love for you to capture a video of your favourite moments. Whether it’s 30 seconds or a whole song, your photos and videos will be very welcome when you DM them to us.

Tip with your social media

While you’ve got that photo/video on your phone, why not share it in your stories or on your feed? Your friends and followers probably like music too! Sharing content and tagging the artist is a great way to help them build an audience. That social media audience helps get grants, book tours, and other things musicians need to help them reach the next level, so smash that subscribe button!

Tip with your time

Don’t get me wrong: I like it when people give me money. But for me, the best part of busking is making connections with people who stop and listen. I think sometimes people think that they can’t stop and listen if they don’t pay. For a lot of buskers, just having an audience is the difference between a bad day and a good one. Plus, if you stop to watch, maybe other people will too. So hang out and enjoy a couple of tunes!

Tip with your hands

I’ve been busking for more than a decade, and the bottom line is that clapping for a busker will make them play better. The energy that a performer gets from their audience gets channelled right back into the performance. It lifts us up, helps us feel connected, and keeps us focused. In return, you’re going to get better music. You clap, everyone wins.

Tip with your face

At the end of the day, buskers are doing this because we love to make music. Street performance adds vibrancy to our public spaces, allowing us to put our guard down a bit and enjoy ourselves for a moment. When I see people smiling, laughing, singing along, and cheering, it lets me know that I’ve helped them do that. And that’s a reward in and of itself.

That being said, I do still have rent to pay, so if you’ve got money for me, I’ll take it. But if you find yourself cashlessly enjoying some live music on the street, feel free to give back in these other ways — your neighbourhood busker will thank you for it!