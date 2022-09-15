Burst water main causes flooding in Vancouver neighbourhood (VIDEO)

It’s been quite the sight in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood after a burst water main left streets flooded on Wednesday evening.

The water main break occurred just after midnight at West 70th and Cornish, and it’s caused several roads in the area to be closed.

A City of Vancouver spokesperson told Daily Hive the pipe that broke was a 450 millimetre cast iron water main that was installed in 1961 — the cause of the break is still undetermined.

Waterworks crews are setting up temporary water lines to feed impacted properties. Repair work is set to start Thursday, but the timeline is still being determined.

City of Vancouver cameras showed closures near Granville and 70 Avenue.