NewsTransportationUrbanized

Burst water main causes flooding in Vancouver neighbourhood (VIDEO)

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Sep 15 2022, 2:49 pm
Burst water main causes flooding in Vancouver neighbourhood (VIDEO)
City of Vancouver

It’s been quite the sight in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood after a burst water main left streets flooded on Wednesday evening.

The water main break occurred just after midnight at West 70th and Cornish, and it’s caused several roads in the area to be closed.

A City of Vancouver spokesperson told Daily Hive the pipe that broke was a 450 millimetre cast iron water main that was installed in 1961 — the cause of the break is still undetermined.

Waterworks crews are setting up temporary water lines to feed impacted properties. Repair work is set to start Thursday, but the timeline is still being determined.

City of Vancouver cameras showed closures near Granville and 70 Avenue.

vancouver water main

City of Vancouver

 

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.