TransLink to create transportation plan for Burrard Peninsula

Map of the Burrard Peninsula of Metro Vancouver. (TransLink)

A sub-region of Metro Vancouver, specifically its centralmost area, will have its own transportation plan called the Burrard Peninsula Area Transport Plan (BPATP).

TransLink announced today it is conducting public consultation towards creating a transportation for the Burrard Peninsula, which entails the geographical area encompassing the City of Vancouver, City of Burnaby, City of New Westminster, University of British Columbia and the University Endowment Lands, and various First Nations.

This new sub-area plan will identify and prioritize recommendations related to public transit, cycling, walking, driving, and goods movement.

The online survey — now open through October 27, 2023 — contains questions that primarily focus on buses and active transportation.

A second public consultation in the latter half of 2024 will ask for feedback on proposed actions and how to best prioritize them over the next 15 years. The plan is expected to be finalized by 2025.

The BPATP will build on TransLink’s Transport 2050 plan of a 30-year regional transportation strategy.

TransLink has sub-region transportation plans for all areas of Metro Vancouver.

For the areas within the Burrard Peninsula, the public transit authority last conducted a sub-region plan for Burnaby/New Westminster in 2003, Vancouver/UBC in 2005, and Downtown Vancouver in 2015.