NewsTransportationUrbanized

TransLink to create transportation plan for Burrard Peninsula

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Oct 10 2023, 5:53 pm
TransLink to create transportation plan for Burrard Peninsula
Map of the Burrard Peninsula of Metro Vancouver. (TransLink)

A sub-region of Metro Vancouver, specifically its centralmost area, will have its own transportation plan called the Burrard Peninsula Area Transport Plan (BPATP).

TransLink announced today it is conducting public consultation towards creating a transportation for the Burrard Peninsula, which entails the geographical area encompassing the City of Vancouver, City of Burnaby, City of New Westminster, University of British Columbia and the University Endowment Lands, and various First Nations.

This new sub-area plan will identify and prioritize recommendations related to public transit, cycling, walking, driving, and goods movement.

The online survey — now open through October 27, 2023 — contains questions that primarily focus on buses and active transportation.

A second public consultation in the latter half of 2024 will ask for feedback on proposed actions and how to best prioritize them over the next 15 years. The plan is expected to be finalized by 2025.

The BPATP will build on TransLink’s Transport 2050 plan of a 30-year regional transportation strategy.

TransLink has sub-region transportation plans for all areas of Metro Vancouver.

For the areas within the Burrard Peninsula, the public transit authority last conducted a sub-region plan for Burnaby/New Westminster in 2003, Vancouver/UBC in 2005, and Downtown Vancouver in 2015.

metro vancouver

Metro Vancouver sub-region map: Yellow – North Shore; Red – Burrard Peninsula; Green – South of Fraser West; Blue – South of Fraser East; Purple – Tri-Cities; Orange – North East. (Metro Vancouver Regional District)

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop