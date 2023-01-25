Burnaby stranger attack leaves young woman with a broken arm (VIDEO)

Mounties are investigating a daytime stranger attack in Burnaby that left a woman with a broken arm.

Burnaby RCMP says the 29-year-old woman was walking on the Edmonds Street sidewalk near Griffiths Drive shortly before noon on Monday when a man stopped in front of her and suddenly pushed her to the ground.

Mounties say the suspect did not speak to the woman and when she fell, he jogged away and did not stop to help.

The woman suffered a broken arm as a result of the fall.

A surveillance video in the area captured a person running away.

The suspect is described as Middle Eastern, 6’ tall, with black hair, in his 20s or early 30s, and he was wearing a dark hoodie or jacket and grey sweatpants.

Burnaby RCMP is seeking additional witnesses after a pedestrian was pushed and injured while walking on Edmonds St. near Griffiths on Monday, Jan. 23. A suspect was captured on a nearby surveillance camera after the incident⬇️ Details: https://t.co/tBmVh38MAe pic.twitter.com/toa4HW8K6J — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) January 24, 2023

“Several witnesses have already spoken to police, but we would like anyone else who witnessed this incident or who may have seen the suspect before or after the incident to contact Burnaby RCMP,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.