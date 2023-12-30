They're chanting "Bruce there it is" for Boudreau at the Spengler Cup

If you thought “Bruce there it is” was over and done with, you’ve underestimated the power of Bruce Boudreau.

The 68-year-old former head coach of the Vancouver Canucks is currently in Davos, Switzerland, coaching Team Canada at the Spengler Cup. And yes, fans are still serenading him.

“Bruce there it is chant” from Canadian fans at the Spengler. — Dustin Nielson (@nielsonTSN1260) December 29, 2023

Bruce’s wife Crystal Boudreau heard the “Bruce there it is” chants and shared her appreciation on social media.

Hearing chants of “Bruce there it is” in Davos Switzerland at the Spengler cup!❤️ — hockeymom (@BoudreauCrystal) December 29, 2023

Canada has a 2-1 record with Boudreau at the helm, after winning 6-3 in the quarter-final earlier today. They’re off to the semi-finals, where they’ll play Czech team HC Dynamo Pardubice on Saturday. Should they win that game, Canada would advance to the Spengler Cup final on New Year’s Eve.

Canada hasn’t won the Spengler Cup since 2019, though the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were cancelled due to the pandemic. Travis Green coached Canada last season, but they were eliminated in the quarter-final.