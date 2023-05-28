The highlighted grey area of Brookswood-Fernridge Neighbourhood Plan (left) and a single-family neighbourhood in Langley Township (right). (Township of Langley | Google Maps)

The Brookswood-Fernridge area in the Township of Langley has become a focal point in discussions surrounding the need for increased density in Metro Vancouver’s easternmost municipality.

As the housing crisis continues to escalate, it is crucial for municipalities to adopt development strategies that tackle the issue head-on.

The current plans for Brookswood-Fernridge, while proposing an increase in density, fall short of the drastic measures required to address the housing crisis effectively. The Township of Langley has proposed new neighbourhood plans that are a far cry from what our region needs.

Metro Vancouver as a whole is grappling with a severe housing crisis. Skyrocketing housing prices, escalating rental costs, and limited availability of affordable homes have left many residents struggling to find suitable housing options. This crisis in this region is of course particularly acute, where the average home prices remain out of reach for the majority of individuals and families.

As well, in recent years, there has been a population growth shift into traditionally suburban areas of the region, such as Langley Township, where housing has historically been more affordable and plentiful, compared to areas in and around Vancouver.

The proposed plans for the Brookswood-Fernridge area, while acknowledging the need for increased density, primarily focus on expanding single-family homes. While maintaining a range of housing options is important, it is a missed opportunity to not prioritize the creation of more diverse and affordable housing types, such as townhouses, duplexes, and low-rise apartments.

It does not maximize the development potential of Langley Township’s highly limited land base where urban development is permitted. Although Langley Township is one of the region’s largest municipalities in terms of land area, with 316 sq km within its jurisdiction, just 19% of this land is within Metro Vancouver Regional District’s urban containment boundary (UCB). The remaining 81% is outside the UCB, deemed rural, with the highly protected Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) — regulated by the provincial government — making up for most of the jurisdiction’s permitted land use.

As well, most of the Brookswood-Fernridge area is a considerable distance away from Langley Regional Airport, a distance apart from potential development limitations due to aviation safety considerations, unlike other swaths of Langley Township’s urban areas that are in closer proximity to the airport.

The vast majority of Langley Township’s buildable area hugs its border with the City of Surrey, and flanks the north and south sides of the City of Langley.

This is an area plan for 7.3 sq km (1,800 acres) in the southwest quadrant of Langley Township, with the City of Surrey’s border to the west and the City of Langley just to the north. It accounts for about 13% of Langley Township’s urban area, within the UCB, where there can be development.

It is just east of Campbell Heights, one of the region’s largest industrial parks and employment clusters — where there could be as many as 40,000 jobs in industrial and office uses upon full buildout in about 20 years, including the recent approval of South Campbell heights.

The northernmost border of the area plan is also about a five-minute drive to the future terminus station of the Expo Line in 2028, when the SkyTrain extension along Fraser Highway reaching Langley Centre opens. There are possibilities for greatly improved north-south bus services between the future transit hub and Brookswood-Fernridge area, but only if sufficient density drives ridership demand.

Currently, much of the area within the area plan can be considered undeveloped.

Some areas in the Brookswood-Fernridge area will see an intensification of single-family houses from the measure of reducing minimum single-family lot sizes, including from 10,000 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft for type two areas, and from 7,000 sq ft to 4,000 sq ft for type three areas. Such lot size reductions will make these homes “relatively more affordable,” according to the municipal government. Rowhouse options will also be added on some types of single-family lots.

The Brookswood-Fernridge area is divided into the three sub-areas of Booth, Fernridge, and Rinn. Based on the planned gentle densification, these combined areas will see a population of 63,000 residents in about 20,000 homes upon the full buildout of the area in 20 to 25 years, according to the City.

The reluctance to significantly increase density in the Brookswood-Fernridge neighbourhood represents a failure to grasp the magnitude of the housing crisis. The demand for affordable housing cannot be met by simply expanding the number of single-family homes. This approach perpetuates urban sprawl, exacerbates traffic congestion, and limits the efficient use of land.

Dramatically increasing density in the Brookswood-Fernridge neighbourhood would have numerous benefits. Firstly, it would help address the affordability crisis by providing more housing options at various price points. High-density developments, such as townhouses and apartments, allow for efficient land utilization and can contribute to the creation of vibrant, walkable communities.

Moreover, increasing density can alleviate pressure on the environment by promoting sustainable living. Compact, transit-oriented developments reduce reliance on private vehicles and encourage the use of public transit.

It is also sensible to match Campbell Height’s dense cluster of employment with nearby residential opportunities, allowing workers to live close to where they work.

To effectively tackle the housing crisis, it is imperative that the Brookswood-Fernridge neighbourhood plans prioritize significant increases in density. By incorporating diverse housing options, such as multi-family dwellings and mixed-use developments, Langley Township can contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive future for its residents.

The Brookswood-Fernridge neighbourhood plans in the Township of Langley have the potential to shape the future of housing in Metro Vancouver. However, these plans do not adequately address the pressing need for increased density in the region.

To effectively address the challenges of the housing crisis, it is crucial for Langley Township to reevaluate its approach and embrace more ambitious development strategies. By promoting higher density and a diverse range of housing options, the Township can contribute to a more equitable and prosperous future for all residents.

Township Council will consider the area plan in a public hearing on Monday.