British Columbians can expect another cost-of-living payout this month

British Columbians may be feeling a bit of a pinch this Family Day amid global inflation and the rising cost of living. This is why more help is coming from the province to offset the ongoing impacts.

In a statement Monday, the province said, “starting immediately,” BC families will see their second of three enhanced BC Family Benefit payments.

About 75% of families in the province will receive a full or partial payment from the BC Family Benefit. Approximately 84% of those families will receive at least $50 per month per child.

The enhanced benefit will go to families with low and moderate incomes with children under 18.

A family with two children will receive as much as $350 from this top-up from the province.

There is no need to apply for this temporary increase. As long as a family’s income tax filing is up to date, a family will receive the extra cash.

The BC Family Benefit was previously known as the Child Opportunity Benefit.

This benefit is part of a package the province says “will put close to $2 billion back in British Columbians’ pockets.”