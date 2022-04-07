Everyone's thinking the same thing about the sex scenes in "Bridgerton" season 2

When it first came out at the end of 2020, Netflix show Bridgerton became known for its frequent and raunchy sex scenes — aside from the captivating Regency-era storyline, of course.

Season 2 of the Shondaland-Netflix production has been received very well, and social media is abuzz with all the new stories in it. The newly introduced Sharmas put South Asian representation front-and-centre on the show, centralizing the romance between Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey); the duo is affectionately called “Kanthony” by fans.

But even though the sexual chemistry between the two has the internet uncomfortably hot and heavy, there are way fewer sex scenes compared to the first season. And trust us, people are noticing.

Goodmorning 😀

Just think about the fact that sienna and Anthony had more sex scenes than Kathony 😀😀😀#Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/x25G0qa0WL — Clover♡ Kathony era (@jess_is_queen) April 7, 2022

Some viewers think it’s so squeaky clean, you could watch it at church.

Also where are all the sex scenes??? Bridgerton season 1 was a porno yet we can now watch season 2 at church?? — dania (@konstellazjon) April 7, 2022

I stand with the people complaining there weren’t enough sex scenes this season. #Bridgerton — kelly🍓ann (@kellyanchovies) April 7, 2022

informed my mother that bridgerton s2 has considerably less sex and she goes I Kinda Liked The Sex Scenes — cas (@iscbelscelia) April 7, 2022

Not nearly enough porn in the second season of bridgerton — James♥️ (@chandondaddy) April 7, 2022

Others believe this is a good thing, and are finding the new season’s story to be better than the romp festival in the first installment.

I agree with you. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good sex romp series but this explored different emotions which I found more satisfying. — Alix, Queen of nerds (@Alix90722538) April 7, 2022

People who think bridgerton season 1 was better than season 2 what the hell is wrong with y’all

Season 1 was just soft porn

Season 2 is much more spicy — offline⚡️🌃 (@its_zaalima) April 7, 2022

Many agree that the writing this season was tighter than before, with romantic dialogues especially crafted more delicately.

The speeches this season of bridgerton were like fucking shakespearean, every time anthony opens his mouth I am blown away — .han (@homeswthole) April 7, 2022

Notably, Anthony professing his love for Kate in a particular line really tugged at the heartstrings of hopeless romantics everywhere. “I burn for you,” he says. “You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires.”

anthony bridgerton said “i am not a man of poetry” and then turned around and delivered “you’re the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires” so now i refuse to settle for less thank u pic.twitter.com/DEmZhtWpNS — micka (@mockaela) April 1, 2022

“I’ve never heard so much yearning on TV!” said one Twitter user.

the reason why “do you think there is a corner of this earth that you could travel to far away enough to free me from this torment” and “you are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires” hit me so hard is bc i’ve never HEARD so much yearning on TV! +#Bridgerton — sara | the object of all my desires (@blkegrffn13) March 31, 2022

So while we can all acknowledge that there aren’t many sex scenes in this season compared to the former one, it is is setting a whole new standard for verbal romance.

Which season did you like better — the first or the second? Let us know! 👀