Everyone's thinking the same thing about the sex scenes in "Bridgerton" season 2

Apr 7 2022, 6:56 pm
Netflix

When it first came out at the end of 2020, Netflix show Bridgerton became known for its frequent and raunchy sex scenes — aside from the captivating Regency-era storyline, of course.

Season 2 of the Shondaland-Netflix production has been received very well, and social media is abuzz with all the new stories in it. The newly introduced Sharmas put South Asian representation front-and-centre on the show, centralizing the romance between Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey); the duo is affectionately called “Kanthony” by fans.

But even though the sexual chemistry between the two has the internet uncomfortably hot and heavy, there are way fewer sex scenes compared to the first season. And trust us, people are noticing.

Some viewers think it’s so squeaky clean, you could watch it at church.

Others believe this is a good thing, and are finding the new season’s story to be better than the romp festival in the first installment.

Many agree that the writing this season was tighter than before, with romantic dialogues especially crafted more delicately.

Notably, Anthony professing his love for Kate in a particular line really tugged at the heartstrings of hopeless romantics everywhere. “I burn for you,” he says. “You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires.”

“I’ve never heard so much yearning on TV!” said one Twitter user.

So while we can all acknowledge that there aren’t many sex scenes in this season compared to the former one, it is is setting a whole new standard for verbal romance.

Which season did you like better — the first or the second? Let us know! 👀

