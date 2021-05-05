Since its launch in March 2020, Breaking Bread has done a lot to support the foodservice industry. Now, the BC-based not-for-profit initiative has launched a new photography fundraiser which aims to raise funds to support Vancouver’s restaurant industry workers struggling amid COVID-19.

Behind The Plexi is a photo-essay series that offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look into 33 Vancouver restaurants as they navigate the pandemic.

This fundraiser is a collaboration between Breaking Bread and Vancouver restaurateur Brad Roark of Nook and Oddfish.

Four acclaimed Vancouver-based photographers worked on the project: Wade Comer, Miranda Hudson, William Luk, and Luis Valdizon.

All proceeds from the sale of each print will be dedicated to the creation of two new scholarships for restaurant workers who have experienced employment setbacks due to COVID-19

The first one is to the BC Hospitality Foundation, and the other one is to the Chinese Restaurant Awards scholarship at Vancouver Community College.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BREAKING BREAD (@breakingbreadnow)

Find stunning images of some of your favourite local spots, including Café Medina, Ask for Luigi, Como Taperia, Livia, and Tavola, to name just a few.

Support your local restaurants and purchase the photo series here for a limited time until Monday, May 31.