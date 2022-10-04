There's a massive, four-day electronic music event coming to the city this weekend

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Calling all EDM lovers: in celebration of Blueprint’s 25th anniversary, the company is throwing a massive dance party over Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
The #BP25YR will include headliners like Armin Van Buuren, Kaskade, Black Tiger Sex Machine, and Fisher, and supporting acts Acraze, G Jones, Netsky, Rusko, Lucii, Artbat, and more. This massive, four-day event will be spread out over multiple locations — including Pacific Colosseum and the PNE Forum.
For 25 years, Blueprint has been at the forefront of entertainment, hospitality, and culture in Western Canada. Blueprint is responsible for both the FVDED in the Park Summer Music Festival and Contact Winter Music Festival, as well as other massive events and concerts throughout Western Canada.
Tickets are now available through TicketLeader for each night of the event, along with four-day passes for the entire weekend. For more information on #BP25YR, visit the website.
BP25YR 2022 Lineup
- #BP25YR Kickoff Party w/ Malaa & Kohmi
- When: Thursday, October 6
- Time: 10 pm to 2 am
- Where: The Commodore Ballroom
- Armin Van Buuren, Kaskade, Acraze, Lucii, Capozzi, and Yurie
- When: Friday, October 7
- Time: 7 pm to 1 am
- Where: Pacific Coliseum, Main Stage
- Kaskade: Redux
- When: Friday, October 7
- Time: 10 pm to 4 am
- Where: Celebrities Nightclub
- STACKED World Bass Stage — Featuring Black Tiger Sex Machine, G Jones, Netsky, Rusko, Jessica Audiffred, and So Sus
- When: Saturday, October 8
- Time: 5 pm to 11 pm
- Where: PNE Forum
- Major League DJz
- When: Saturday, October 8
- Time: 10 pm to 2 am
- Where: Village Studios
- Gene Farris @ Playhouse Saturdays
- When: Saturday, October 8
- Time: 10 pm to 4 am
- Where: Celebrities Nightclub
- Seasons Festival House Stage — featuring Fisher, Artbat, Sohmi, DJ Siavash, and Sivz
- When: Sunday, October 9
- Time: 5 pm to 11 pm
- Where: PNE Forum
- #BP25YR Afterparty: Deep Down Inside w/ Kevin Shiu, Henry C, Madam Lola & Nimaha
- When: Sunday, October 9
- Time: 10pm to 2am
- Where: Village Studios