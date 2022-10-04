There's a massive, four-day electronic music event coming to the city this weekend

Calling all EDM lovers: in celebration of Blueprint’s 25th anniversary, the company is throwing a massive dance party over Thanksgiving Day long weekend.

The #BP25YR will include headliners like Armin Van Buuren, Kaskade, Black Tiger Sex Machine, and Fisher, and supporting acts Acraze, G Jones, Netsky, Rusko, Lucii, Artbat, and more. This massive, four-day event will be spread out over multiple locations — including Pacific Colosseum and the PNE Forum.

For 25 years, Blueprint has been at the forefront of entertainment, hospitality, and culture in Western Canada. Blueprint is responsible for both the FVDED in the Park Summer Music Festival and Contact Winter Music Festival, as well as other massive events and concerts throughout Western Canada.

Tickets are now available through TicketLeader for each night of the event, along with four-day passes for the entire weekend. For more information on #BP25YR, visit the website.