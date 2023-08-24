Last of fridge-sized boulders cause full-day closure of popular BC highway

A major BC highway that’s a popular route for travellers to get from Vancouver to destinations like Tofino will see a full-day closure today.

The closure is expected to take place on Highway 4 at Cameron Lake Bluffs between 8:30 am and 9 pm, weather permitting.

This is the second phase of a closure that began last Thursday at the same time.

Rock-scaling work being done at Angel Rock, which the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says is the most challenging segment of the bluff, is to blame for the closure.

Last week’s closure of this portion of BC Highway 4 saw the removal of five large hazardous boulders, the biggest of which was around 1.2 cubic meters – and “10 truckloads of rock debris from the area.”

A statement from the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure suggests that a dozen refrigerator-sized boulders will need to be removed by crews.

“Rock scaling is a complex and labour-intensive process, requiring work on cliff faces to safely remove dangerous rock material and can be carried out only in daylight hours and during favourable weather conditions.”

Currently, the highway is open to scheduled single-lane alternating traffic, but it is expected to be fully open by the end of August.

“The highway will continue to be closed for two periods daily until opening, from 9 am until 11:30 am, and from 1:30 pm until 5 pm, until the work is completed. There will be no closures overnight or on weekends.” the ministry says.

The ministry recommends following Drive BC for the latest.