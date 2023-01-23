"One for the memory books:" Boudreau's wife Crystal thanks Canucks fans

The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for former Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau and his family.

On Monday morning, Boudreau’s wife, Crystal, had a message to share with Canucks fans.

In a tweet, Crystal said, “It’s been a wild 13 months,” reflecting on their time with the Canucks.

While Canucks fans might feel like they’ve been caught up in a storm, we can only imagine what it was like for Bruce and Crystal Boudreau.

The tweet went on to say, “The city, the fans, and the players have been amazing.”

“Bruce and I thank you all! It’s one for the memory books,” she added, topping off the tweet with a heart emoji.

It’s no surprise that Crystal has been a vocal supporter of Bruce via Twitter, often sharing loving tweets about their relationship and his work with the team.

27 years married 30+ ad a couple still going strong! I love you!🤣 pic.twitter.com/DYlk1MAls5 — hockeymom (@BoudreauCrystal) July 22, 2022

Boudreau’s time as the Vancouver Canucks’ head coach ended with a whimper and not a bang, following rumours that had been circulating about his replacement.

The news became official on Sunday, as the organization announced that Boudreau was relieved of his duties and that new head coach Rick Tocchet had been hired, confirming the rumours.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Bruce and Trent for their contributions to this organization,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release on Sunday, also referencing the departure of Trent Cull. “We appreciate their dedication and wish them nothing but the best moving forward. This was not an easy decision to make, but one that we felt was necessary for this franchise.