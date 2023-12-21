If you’re setting down roots, it’s important to have a home that is ready to grow with you.

Botanica is the latest development from Qualex-Landmark, a local community builder that’s invested in meticulous attention to detail, industry-leading collaboration, and enhanced design.

Located in the burgeoning neighbourhood of Oakdale in West Coquitlam, Botanica boasts big-city amenities, great walkability, and stunning natural perks. This makes for a versatile community that’s ideal for raising children while still connecting residents with new adventures and experiences.

Botanica is perfect for millennials looking to escape the rental market, start planning a family, or simply want to get out of their parent’s basement.

With a glowing 30-year reputation across BC and Alberta, Qualex partnered with locally acclaimed architects, RWA Architecture, and renowned studio BYU Design, to create the thoughtful designs behind each midrise building.

The homes feature fine cabinetry, quartz countertops, and ample storage for a boutique living experience that’s as practical as it is beautiful.

In an ode to West Coast design, Botanica units have immaculate views of the nearby greenspace and no shortage of natural lighting. After all, anyone fortunate enough to reside in beautiful BC should get to enjoy nature 24/7, including days spent at home.

Perhaps the most enticing aspect of Botanica is its dedication to community. Inside, there are private amenities such as a social lounge with a kitchen, co-working space, children’s playroom, music room, fitness centre, dog wash, and more.

Outside, residents have access to a massive community space designed for socialization that includes various gardens, water features, and a lounge complete with a fire bowl and barbeque.

Botanica residents don’t have to sacrifice style and luxury for lifestyle, nor do they have to break the bank in doing so. These 1-3 bedroom homes start at $579,000 and range from 522 to 1,350 square feet.

Botanica is designed to endure the test of time and act as a home base for whatever life throws your way, whether it’s kids, a career change, a new partner, or anything else.

If you picture yourself in Botanica, head to the website to learn more about this exciting West Coquitlam opportunity, and be sure to register for updates so you don’t miss your chance to own a piece of this modern marvel.