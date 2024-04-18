10 things that have happened since a Canadian team last won the cup

Think back to 30 years ago. What comes to mind? Is it the ’90s style? The iconic music? Must-see TV moments? What about sports? Specifically, Canada’s former hockey glory. Though it may be hard to believe, the last time a Canadian team won the cup was over 30 years ago.

That’s right, when Montreal beat L.A. in five games to win the cup, it was April 1993. This sadly marked the beginning of a 30-year drought for us on hockey’s home turf. Not one Canadian team has taken the cup home since.

So, this year, Boston Pizza is rallying fans to come together and cheer on all Canadian teams, no matter their rivalries. It’s about time for a Canadian win, and we’re on a quest to bring it home.

Think it’s not that dire? Take a look at some of these iconic moments from 1993, the last time we brought home hockey’s most important hardware.

Jurassic Park smashed the box office

Back in 1993, the first Jurassic Park movie was crushing film records. Earning over $1 billion, Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster roared to the top of the box office.

Fun fact, the dinosaur craze even reached the hardwood, leading to the naming of a certain Toronto basketball team, which hadn’t even hatched yet.

The Toronto Blue Jays won their second World Series

Coming off their iconic World Series win the year before in ’92, the Toronto Blue Jays pulled off the amazing feat of winning back-to-back titles in 1993, thanks to Joe Carter’s famous walk-off homer. They became the first team to pull off consecutive wins since the 1970s. Touch ‘em all, Joe!

The minimum wage was $5

Thirty years ago the provincial minimum wage was just $5.15, nearly $12 less than today! That’s practically the cost of one drink at your local cafe now.

TikTok was just a sound

In 1993, the only tick-tocking anybody recognized was the sound clocks made. We’re talking analog, not digital! The now-famous social media app would take another 23 years to have us performing choreographed dances on video in our living rooms.

Some of hockey’s biggest stars weren’t even born

This might sound hard to believe but, some of today’s biggest hockey stars weren’t even born 30 years ago. That’s right, Toronto’s very own Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner weren’t even around to see the last Canadian cup win.

Vancouver Captain Quinn Hughes was born in 1999 and Edmonton’s Captain Connor McDavid was born in 1997 — just 27 years ago.

Howie Mandel was the spokesperson for Boston Pizza

Beloved Canadian star and legend behind hit cartoon Bobby’s World, Howie Mandel, became the spokesperson for BP back in 1993. He appeared in a 30-second spot promoting the restaurant’s famous Rib-Rageous event, where customers could chow down on a full rack of ribs with garlic toast, tossed salad… and a side dish.

Texting is born

We admit this one was a hard pill to swallow. Back in 1993, the world watched in awe as texting was born, with the first-ever mobile phone capable of texting. Though influential, texts could only be sent to other people on the same network, and crafting messages was a lengthy mission thanks to the 10-key dialling pad (“T9″ didn’t come out until the late ’90s).

Boston Pizza launched Paper Hearts

It’s been 30 years since Boston Pizza started Paper Hearts, its fundraising program for heart research in Edmonton, which inspired their famous Heart Shaped Pizzas. It began when the son of Boston Pizza franchisees, David and Lisa MacPherson’s son was born with a life-threatening condition. Inspired to help, the staff at the restaurant cut and sold paper hearts to raise funds. Since then, Paper Hearts has raised millions for charity in Canada.

Love was topping the charts

If you were turning the radio dial back to 1993 you’d definitely hear some love songs that are still very popular today. Including the instantly iconic “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston (the year’s top song) and “I’d Do Anything For Love” by Meatloaf.

The Backstreet Boys formed

The Backstreet Boys were born in ’93, forever changing the world with a new set of teen heartthrobs and sappy love songs. The B-Boys joined the era of other inescapable boy bands like New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, and NSYNC — matching outfits and all.

Boston Pizza is the place for new memories

Surprised at how long it’s been since the good ol’ days of 1993? Well, not to worry friends, Boston Pizza is tired of how long it’s been since a Canadian team has won the cup too!

So join us as we team up for the cup at your local BP restaurant, and enjoy the new playoff menu items, ice-cold drinks, and televised games on massive TVs all playoffs long. And who knows, we might just be able to end this 30-year drought together!

Psssst… If you do wanna walk down memory lane some more, BP’s extended list shares even more iconic moments and facts from the 1993 Time Portal to the Cup: