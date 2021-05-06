A Boldr Vodka Soda just dropped in Western Canada

When warmer weather finally arrives and we look for a beverage to sip on at our next park hangout — where drinking is allowed — we do the exact same thing: stare at the liquor store fridge for a couple of minutes before deciding what we actually want to drink.

Generally, we’ll opt for a vodka soda, especially when we’re not feeling those hazy craft brew vibes, spirits containing over 30% ABV, or high-sugar, pre-made cocktails in a can. The only drawback to this is we often find some vodka soda brands carry only a minuscule amount of flavour.

But one Canadian-made newcomer to the beverage scene is about to change that. Enter, Boldr. Launched by Boldr Hard Soda Co., it’s a welcome, flavourful upgrade to what we’re used to, and it’s already found a deserving spot in our camping cooler.

“Our research suggested that a large percentage of vodka soda and hard seltzer drinkers weren’t satisfied with the flavour intensity of current market offerings,” Senior Director of Sales at Boldr, Cam Matches, said in a press release.

“We knew we had the opportunity to create a low-cal, low-carb option that offered a far superior taste experience. Simply put, Boldr tastes great, and we hope that Western Canadians will choose to ‘Live Boldr’ this summer.”

Boldr launched in BC and Alberta in April, giving wellness-conscious consumers a — full-flavoured vodka soda — right on time for the start of patio season. The arrival brings not one but four must-try flavours: Black Cherry, Peach, Mango, and Ruby Grapefruit.

Finding a beverage that respects our lifestyle is important to us, and with 110 calories and just three grams of carbs, Boldr strikes a balance we admire. It locks in an exceptionally fruity taste while being gluten-free and retaining 5% ABV, making it an easy choice for al fresco pairings at home or as an accompaniment to urban outdoor adventures.

To make it better, the beverage brand uses all-natural flavours exclusively — turned up to the perfect level — so you’re not sipping on a drink that’s too sweet or carries only a faint memory of fruit. Instead, you’re getting the perfect package.

The Boldr brand is about more than a collection of vodka sodas that taste as good as patio season feels; it’s about doing what you enjoy most in life and embracing the experiences and adventures that come your way.

You can currently find six-packs and variety packs of Boldr on the shelves at select private liquor stores across BC and Alberta. To learn more about the brand and find a store near you, head to the store locator on the Boldr website.