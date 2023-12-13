Boeser has shot to break Bure's Canucks goal-scoring record

Brock Boeser’s impressive goal-scoring numbers this season have him on pace to challenge a historic Vancouver Canucks record held by Pavel Bure.

The Russian Rocket currently holds the Canucks record for most goals in a season with 60. Boeser’s 21 goals in 29 games this year put him on pace for 59 over the full 82-game schedule. If he continues to score at this rate, he will fall just one goal shy of the 60 that Bure managed twice during his Canucks career.

Bure reached the lofty 60-goal mark during both the 1992-93 and 1993-94 NHL seasons. He finished his Canucks career with 254 markers in 428 games, the best goals-per-game rate in franchise history.

In both of the seasons where Bure reached the 60-goal mark, the NHL was using an 84-game schedule. However, the electric winger appeared in just 83 and 76 games during his two historic campaigns.

Boeser’s 21 goals this year have him tied for the NHL scoring lead with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews.

A hat trick against the Tampa Bay Lightning last night propelled the current Canucks winger over the 20-goal barrier. He became the sixth-fastest player in team history to break that mark, needing fewer than 30 games. Bure also holds that record, scoring 20 goals in the first 19 games of the 1992-93 season.

Even if Boeser doesn’t reach that sky-high 60-goal mark, he’s given himself a decent chance at hitting 50. Other than Bure, Alexander Mogilny is the only other Canucks player to have scored at least 50 goals in a season, doing so during the 1995-96 season.

After scoring 29 goals in his rookie season, Boeser has never been able to match that output. He’s now on pace to shatter his career-best number and break through the elusive 30-goal mark. According to his teammates, it’s the culmination of a lot of effort that has helped him reach this point.

“I know how much work [Brock] has put in,” said Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko after the team’s win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. “Physically, mentally, spiritually. Trying to get to his full potential. You’re seeing him take huge steps in that direction. It’s awesome.”