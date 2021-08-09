Body of man who fell while paddle boarding recovered from Alice Lake

The body of a man who fell into Alice Lake while paddleboarding was recovered on Sunday night.

Squamish RCMP says that the individual was at the lake on Sunday morning with family and friends. At approximately 9 am, he fell into the water but didn’t immediately resurface.

Emergency Health Services, Fire Rescue, Search and Rescue, RCMP, and the RCMP Dive Team were all deployed in an attempt to locate the individual. Alice Lake Park was also closed to support the investigation.

Police say that the body of the man who fell was recovered at approximately 8:15 pm.

The investigation continues as police work to secure complete details of the incident.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this man who was doing something he was enjoying,” Corporal Angela Kermer of the Squamish RCMP says in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.