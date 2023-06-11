Body found inside vehicle located in Okanagan Lake

RCMP say it found a body inside a vehicle which was located deep in Okanagan Lake.

West Kelowna RCMP said on Friday around 9:15 pm, it received a report “regarding an incident of a vehicle leaving the road surface of West Side Road near West Kelowna and likely rolling in to Okanagan Lake down an embankment.”

Search and Rescue and West Kelowna RCMP searched the scene that night, but it was called off because of the poor visibility at night.

The search of the shore and surrounding water resumed early Saturday morning, and the vehicle was found.

Mounties confirmed that a body was inside the vehicle.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was contacted to access the vehicle, and Mounties said the team should arrive Sunday.

The BC Coroners Service was contacted.