A 26-year-old man has drowned in a BC lake

North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services say a 26-year-old man has died this weekend after he drowned in a local lake.

The tragic incident happened Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews said it received a call around 3:30 pm “for a child water rescue… in Rice Lake.”

When crew members arrived, they found a 26-year-old who a friend and bystander pulled to a rock in the middle of the lake, assistant Chief Dwayne Derban said.

Crew members couldn’t initially see the incident until a pair of members walked along the lake trail and spotted people about 100 metres offshore on the rock.

“The two members took their boots off and swam out to the rock,” Derban explained.

“Luckily, one of the crew members is a trained lifeguard and both are very strong swimmers. So they took off one of the PFDs [personal flotation device], put it on the patient, and then swam him back to shore.”

Derban said the young man was in the area with two friends and according to reports he was underwater for up to two minutes before he was pulled to the rock.

Fire crews said BC Emergency Health Services responded shortly after the 26-year-old was brought ashore.

“They worked for about an hour trying to resuscitate the patient on the shoreline. It was an advanced life support call so they had all the tools they needed to give them the best chance of surviving.”

The young man was pronounced dead on the scene, Derban confirmed.