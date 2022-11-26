Investigation underway after body is located in burnt vehicle in BC

The general area where the body was found (Google Maps)

A BC RCMP detachment is actively investigating a suspicious death that occurred overnight, discovering a body in a burnt vehicle.

In a release, Ridge Meadows RCMP said that on November 24, at approximately 11:15 pm, Ridge Meadows front-line officers responded to a report of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The vehicle was found at the 14300 block of 256th street in Maple Ridge.

The Maple Ridge Fire Department was on the scene to extinguish the fire, and a body was located in the subsequent search of the burnt vehicle in a remote part of Maple Ridge, BC.

Ridge Meadows RCMP says the investigation is still in its early stages and will work with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Police don’t know if the incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

At this stage in the investigation, police are looking for witnesses who may have seen or heard anything related to the incident, including anyone who might have dash camera footage from Maple Ridge on the evening of November 24, between the hours of 10 pm and midnight.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email [email protected]

We’ve reached out to IHIT for more information on this case.