Canadian driver pulled over in luxury car basically held together with tape

If your mental image of a BMW owner is an upper-crust business type with a taste for class, you’re going to want to clear any expectations from your head for this next story, in which a Brampton driver was pulled over by police in a Beamer that looks more like a 2000s-era skater kid’s wallet than a luxury sedan.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division shared an amusing account of a traffic stop on Twitter, reporting that a 27-year-old male motorist from Brampton was pulled over on Highway 401 near Guelph Line with a car that looked precariously held together with what appears to be black duct tape.

“But officer I am selling my car” Male driver 27 from Brampton. Stopped by the #MississaugaOPP ALPR (camera vehicle). On #HWY401 near Guelph Line. Charged No Insurance, Drive Suspend, Unsafe vehicle and 6 other HTA offences. ^td pic.twitter.com/cznorRoJPv — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 25, 2022

The BMW 320i was photographed missing its rear windshield and at least one window, both appearing hastily repaired in a MacGyver-style patch job using tape.

Despite an excuse that the driver was just en route to sell their beater of a Beamer, OPP officers issued charges for the obviously unsafe vehicle, as well as driving with no insurance, driving under a suspended licence, and six other offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

Does buddy know that there are points in time where owning a BMW is NOT prestigious? — 🇨🇦🦖Liz Tew 🇳🇬⚽️ (@LizTew) November 25, 2022

But people seem hung up on the fact that someone was actually willing to buy this thing.

My question is who is buying that car lol — Ish MMA 🇨🇦 (@Ish_Metal) November 25, 2022

One commenter even suggested that the tape-job BMW wasn’t even fit for a scrap yard.

Scrap yard might shut their doors in this guy — 🇨🇦🦖Liz Tew 🇳🇬⚽️ (@LizTew) November 25, 2022

Others are poring over the finer details, like adhesive residue from removed tape telling the story that this was not, in fact, the first taped-up patch job for the car.

Lol, I saw that car pulled over yesterday. I love how the tape marks show it isn’t the first “tape window”, he has upgraded! 😂 — Kevin Sargent (@ksargent77) November 25, 2022

So if you’re looking to sell your absolute wreck of a car, the lesson to be learned here is that you probably shouldn’t take the thing out for that one last victory lap, and maybe call a tow truck instead.

