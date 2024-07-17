Bank of Canada might lower interest rates further — tune in on these dates

Many Canadians breathed a sigh on June 5 when the Bank of Canada (BoC) lowered its key interest rate to 4.75%.

This was the central bank’s fourth update of 2024. Not only was it the first rate cut in more than four years, but it also came after six long rate holds at 5% (since July 2023).

Each year, the BoC publishes four such updates, and now we’re squarely in the middle. Experts and aspiring homebuyers are split about the next announcement, slated for July 24.

However, with some cautious optimism, there’s no denying a new hope has bloomed about further rate cuts coming, and it originates from something happening outside the True North.