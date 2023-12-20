Bob McKenzie returns to TSN later this month

The extremely popular Bob McKenzie will soon be appearing on TV as part of TSN’s coverage for the 2024 World Juniors.

McKenzie has been a staple of TSN’s hockey coverage for over 30 years, but has been semi-retired for the last several seasons. That said, he continues to provide both draft and World Junior coverage, and the upcoming tournament will be no different.

McKenzie, along with James Duthie and Cheryl Pounder, will kick things off with a tournament preview on December 24 beginning at 7:30 pm ET. From there, McKenzie will help lead TSN’s coverage of Group A matchups, which consist of Canada, Sweden, Finland, Germany, and Latvia. He will also be a part of the medal round, as well as the bronze and gold medal games.

The World Juniors are set to begin on December 26 and will continue through to January 5. The event is being held in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Team Canada will be looking to win their third straight gold medal at the upcoming event, having won gold last year in Halifax, as well as the year prior in Edmonton. They were also able to win it all in 2020, but fell short in the gold medal game in 2021 versus Team USA.

Though the Canadians are always one of the favourites heading into the World Juniors, they aren’t as strong on paper as in years past. They have just one returning player, Owen Beck, who was brought in as an injury replacement at last year’s tournament. That said, they received a huge boost to their lineup two days ago, as the Boston Bruins elected to loan them Matthew Poitras, who has five goals and 13 points in his rookie season.