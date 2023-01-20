Bo Horvat trade talks have "intensified" between Canucks and other teams: report

Which team will Bo Horvat represent at NHL All-Star Weekend in two weeks’ time?

The Vancouver Canucks captain was named an NHL All-Star for the second time in his career on Thursday, but he may be playing for a new team by the time the festivities begin in Florida.

Trade talks have “intensified” this week, according to a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast.

“I don’t know that it’s going to happen for sure, but I believe some teams have stepped up and indicated they’re serious. We’ll see where it goes. I definitely heard that there were conversations,” said Friedman. “What I’ve heard is some people have gotten a bit more serious.”

Friedman and co-host Jeff Marek speculated on what teams may have interest in Horvat, but mentioned the Seattle Kraken most prominently, given their available cap space. Minnesota and Boston were mentioned as having interest, while they wondered aloud about New Jersey, Colorado, Carolina, and Tampa Bay.

“I think Seattle would [trade for Horvat] to keep him [beyond this season],” said Friedman.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is also reporting that trade talks have heated up on Horvat.

He noted that Boston, Seattle, Detroit, Carolina, and Minnesota are the teams he believes have talked to the Canucks about Horvat, albeit with varying levels of interest.

“The belief is the Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, and Minnesota Wild are among the teams who have inquired about Horvat with Vancouver, with varying levels of interest,” Servalli said.

As of Thursday night, it was Friedman’s understanding that the Canucks have not given any other teams permission to talk to Horvat about signing a contract extension. That could boost Horvat’s value, as he’s a pending unrestricted free agent.

The Canucks have until March 3 to trade Horvat, which is something they’ll do unless the team finds a way to re-sign him.

That would seem unlikely given Jim Rutherford’s comments on Monday.

“I believe we have taken our best shot and the contract that we have on the table for Bo right now I think is a fair contract for what he’s done up until this year. But it’s certainly under market value for what he’s done this year,” Rutherford told reporters.

“So, we’re in a pickle here.”

“He’s had a career year, a career run, and he’s looking for his money. He deserves it. I don’t blame him.”

Horvat is one of the NHL leaders in goals this season, with 30 goals in 44 games. His career-high was previously 31, tallied in 70 games last season.