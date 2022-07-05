Canucks expected to offer Bo Horvat contract extension this summer

Bo Horvat could be sticking around with the Vancouver Canucks for a long time on a new contract.

“I’m hearing a lot of positive things about a Horvat extension getting done this summer,” CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal said on the Donnie and Dhali show.

— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) July 5, 2022

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman offered similar thoughts on the July 5 edition of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

“Horvat, I think he’s gonna be extended this summer,” Friedman said. “I think they’re on the way to do that.”

Horvat is entering the final year of a six-year contract worth $5.5 million per season.

Originally drafted at eighth overall in the 2013 NHL draft after the pick was acquired in exchange for Cory Schneider, Horvat has spent his entire career with the Canucks.

Horvat had 31 goals and 21 assists for a total of 52 points in 70 games in 2021-22. Over the course of his career, he has 170 goals and 196 assists in 572 games across eight NHL seasons.

Following the retirement of Henrik Sedin, Horvat was named the team’s captain in October 2019.

Horvat is set to be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023, but a new long-term contract extension would quell any rumours of him leaving Vancouver anytime soon.