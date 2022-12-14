"I feel bad for my teammates": Horvat speaks on Canucks contract distraction

Bo Horvat’s contract status was a volcano, ready to erupt.

The 27-year-old is beloved in Vancouver. Fans have seen him grow up, from an 18-year-old drafted ninth overall nearly a decade ago, to become Canucks captain and a prolific goal scorer.

But as he enjoys the best start to a season of his 600-game career with 20 goals in 28 games, his future is uncertain.

Re-signing in Vancouver was once thought to be a foregone conclusion. That’s part of the reason fans and media spent all their energy on J.T. Miller’s contract status, prior to him signing an extension in September. The spotlight then turned to Horvat — yet it was a slow build up to where we are today.

Horvat is now unlikely to re-sign with the Canucks, insiders have indicated, making him trade bait prior to the March 3 deadline.

So as the Canucks returned to the ice for practice at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, the questions were coming, and Horvat knew it. Horvat released a statement this morning, saying he wouldn’t comment on the situation.

He then answered questions about the statement.

“I’ve always wanted to keep this kind of thing confidential,” Horvat told reporters after practice. “When the season started I just wanted to focus on hockey, and focus on the team, and winning games, and trying to lead this team by example. And not let this be a distraction. That’s why I released a statement. I just want people to respect my privacy and my choice to keep this confidential and private. Right now I’m just trying to focus on the team.”

Unfortunately for Horvat, this isn’t a private matter. It’s a public one, because it affects the future of a professional hockey team.

So the discussion around him isn’t likely to be silenced anytime soon.

Horvat has held up his end of the bargain so far. He has blocked out the noise, and currently ranks fourth in the NHL in goals. He’s on pace to score more than 50 this season.

His team, on the other hand, has struggled. Vancouver ranks 11th out of 16 teams in the Western Conference standings. Making the playoffs is still possible, but the team desperately needs wins.

“I feel bad for my teammates, having to hear all about this in the media. And I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I apologize to them,” Horvat added.

“For me, it’s just a matter of playing hockey right now. I’m not worried about it. I want to be a Vancouver Canuck. I’m a Vancouver Canuck right now, until they say otherwise. I have nothing but respect for this organization, and I’m very loyal to this organization.”

