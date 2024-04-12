BMW driver deflated after being targeted by "eat the rich" tire campaign

A Vancouver resident has taken to social media to express his dismay after he was allegedly targeted over his vehicle this week, and he suggests the person responsible left an alarming note on his BMW after.

He says it happened in his Kitsilano neighbourhood, and he and several other neighbours had the air from their vehicles’ tires let out as part of a “campaign” of sorts.

“Tire deflation campaign on my block this morning because nothing says rich like a beat-up 10 year old BMW 3 series…good job with that, a few more flat tires and you can change the world!” he wrote on X.

Tire deflation campaign on my block this morning because nothing says rich like a beat-up 10 year old BMW 3 series…good job with that, a few more flat tires and you can change the world! pic.twitter.com/X56MYBO61X — Richard Wittstock (@rwittstock) April 10, 2024

He shared an image of some lentils, suggesting that’s what the tire vigilante used in their so-called spree.

Many suggested that it could have been worse if the person responsible had slashed the tires instead of letting the air out.

“Yes it could’ve been worse for sure. They put lentils under the valve cap. I don’t know how many blocks they targeted but they did at least a dozen cars in my block alone,” he replied to one person.

But some were sympathetic.

“Omg. This is the silliest ‘protest’ I’ve ever seen,” one person wrote.

“The anger and fear in our populace is manifesting in rediculous ways…Hope you have AAA or smth. Also, a 10 year old BMW is a deprecated asset. These people are fighting “capitalism” or smth, and have zero economic knowledge,” another person said.

While it’s unclear if any of the other vehicles were more badly damaged, it seems that this incident might have been fixed by adding air back to the tires. For drivers who have comprehensive coverage insurance and have experienced vandalism, such as a tire slashing, ICBC encourages them to report the incident to the police before they file a claim.

We contacted the X user for more details but did not receive a response in time for the deadline.