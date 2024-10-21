As soon as cooler weather rolls around, one thing becomes clear: Canada loves Blundstone boots. Whether you’re hiking up the mountainside or strolling down a city street, it’s not hard to spot these iconic boots wherever you are — and each pair has its own story to tell.

Now, everyone’s favourite Australian footwear brand is celebrating the stories of their wearers with the new Well Worn contest — giving one lucky Canadian a chance to design a pair of Blundstone boots of their very own!

Through every mark, scuff, and scrape, the story of your Blundstone boots gives them their iconic character, and with this contest, you can create the next chapter of your story and impact Blundstone wearers coast-to-coast!

154 years of craftsmanship

Since 1870, Blundstone has been synonymous with durability, quality, craftsmanship, and understated style through the iconic elastic-sided Chelsea boot. From working hard or playing harder, these boots will stand up to the test of time through their versatility and long-lasting wear potential.

A boot that gets better with every step, Blundstone boots can be found in over 70 countries on the feet of adventurers, thrill-seekers, creatives, and makers.

How to enter the Blundstone contest

Entering the Well Worn contest to leave your mark on the Blundstone legacy is easy. All you have to do is tell Blundstone in 25 words or less, how you wear your boots — or would wear them if you owned a pair.

From there, Blundstone will choose eight (8) winners globally, including one (1) in Canada, who will each get a chance to design a custom Blundstone boot for their city or hometown.

“The winner’s custom boots will be ready for adventure, ready to enjoy the world and make new memories,” says Joint CEO of Blundstone Adam Blake in a press release.

The contest ends Sunday, November 24, so take your first step to making an impact and enter the Blundstone Well Worn contest today!