Blue Jays score pair of runs in weirdest way possible

Kansas City Royals pitcher Cole Ragans will probably never forget Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

But not for good reasons.

Heading into the sixth inning, the Jays had tagged up Ragans for just one hit, and they finished the inning the same way.

But Ragans had an all-time bad outing between the start and end of the inning.

He got two-thirds of the way to a solid inning, getting George Springer and Bo Bichette out to start the frame. But after consecutive walks to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Davis Schneider, it seems Ragans suddenly forgot how to pitch.

With Alejandro Kirk at the plate and Ragans just over 100 pitches, the wheels seemed to totally fall off for the Royals starter. On three consecutive pitches, Ragans completely missed the plate, allowing the Blue Jays the opportunity to have their runners advance from first and second to home over the course of just one at-bat.

I don't think I've ever seen anything like Cole Ragans airmailing three straight pitches to tie a game. Bonkers, and I hope he's okay. pic.twitter.com/sw6cWVjouk — Brennan Delaney (@Brennan_L_D) September 10, 2023

After walking Kirk, Ragans was eventually removed from the contest, turning what would’ve been a spectacular start into one that will be remembered for a long time as one of the strangest things to ever happen at the Rogers Centre. It’s the kind of thing you’d maybe do as a joke while playing a video game with your friend, but not the sort of thing you’d expect to see from a 25-year-old pitcher, even one who may have been as fatigued as Ragans appeared to be.

No reports have come out yet if he’s dealing with any injuries or simply ran out of juice on the day.

And Ragans’ collapse and ultimate removal seemed to spark something in Toronto’s offence, too, as they picked up their second hit of the ballgame by way of a Kevin Kiermaier home run that gave the team a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning.