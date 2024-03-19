Toronto Blue Jays’ Joey Votto offered up an apology on Monday evening for previous comments he’d made about Canadian baseball.

Votto, who joined the Blue Jays for spring training as a non-roster invite with a minor league deal, wrote a lengthy apology letter on social media for remarks he’d made more than five years ago.

Back in 2018, Votto joined the Yahoo! Sports MLB podcast shortly after Canadian pitcher James Paxton threw a no-hitter against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. And while most players would probably offer praise for their countryman, Votto chose an antagonistic route.

“I don’t care almost at all about Canadian baseball,” Votto said on the podcast. “I wasn’t raised inside of Canadian baseball, really. I’m coming up on half of my life being in the United States working and being supported by American baseball… As far as Toronto and Canadian baseball, and the country of Canada, and [James Paxton] being Canadian, I don’t care at all.”

Votto eventually apologized for those comments the day after the episode was released, going on both Sportsnet and writing a letter for the Canadian Baseball Network.

But almost six years after making the comments in May 2018, Votto once again felt the need to discuss how he’s reflected on that moment in the following years.

“I received, and still receive, occasional criticism for my comments, but it was my mother’s disappointment that hurt me the most —a letter from her, while I was away working in the US,” Votto wrote on social media. “At first, I was dismissive of my mother’s scolding. I’m grown! I’m no kid! Don’t talk to me like I’m a child! However, with time, that letter kept whispering to me, ‘time to learn.'”

Some reflections on my previous comments around Canadian baseball. pic.twitter.com/DG1yDnjvXi — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) March 19, 2024

Votto’s full letter is available below:

Hello!

I wanted to write a note. Years ago, I made a comment during a sports podcast. The comment went like this, “I don’t care at all about Canadian baseball… as far as Toronto, and Canadian baseball, and the country of Canada, and James Paxton being Canadian, I don’t care at all. Paxton or the Jays, or Canada, in general, may disagree with that, but I really couldn’t give a rat’s ass about that.”

Oof, wow, I cringe and am ashamed as I re-write my words, For context, Paxton threw a no-hitter, in Toronto. He was the first Canadian to do this, It was an amazing accomplishment.

Days after my comments, I recognized I made a mistake, I apologized and asked for forgiveness. I did this on Rogers Sportsnet, with Jamie Campbell, I explained that I was jealous of another Canadian athlete receiving praise and adulation in my home city and country I explained that I felt admiration and support in the US, and yet, in my home city and country, my ego told me I deserved more.

I went on to apologize to James Paxton by phone, I congratulated him on his achievement.

He thanked me and was generous enough to forgive me. I received, and still receive occasional criticism for my comments, but it was my mother’s disappointment that hurt me the most —a letter from her, while I was away working in the US.

She admonished me for my words. The respect and gratitude I should have for growing up in and living in one of the safest, best-educated, healthiest, and most peaceful countries in the world. She let me know, this is not how you were raised and that I should check my ego and perspective. At first, I was dismissive of my mother’s scolding. I’m grown! I’m no kid! Don’t talk to me like I’m a child! However, with time, that letter kept whispering to me, “Time to learn.” An ex-teammate of mine used to have a saying I loved, “Hey, sometimes you have to take your medicine!”

I sat down with her letter, sad, ashamed, angry at my words. Listening to them again, I realized how wrong it was, I wrote her a letter back apologizing. In the letter I acknowledged my error and told her that I would be better, different, I would learn and grow. Writing this letter hurt, but it was needed. That part of me needed to be acknowledged and corrected, I wrote that I was sorry and asked for her forgiveness.

Today I was sent a picture of me in a Jays uniform on the cover of our city paper, It’s interesting to me to hear my internal dialogue, now from them as I look at the image. Truthfully, I may or may not play for our country’s team this year. Either way, I just want those interested to know, a meaningful lesson has been learned. Like my mother has, I hope you can forgive me. – Joey Votto