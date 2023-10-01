Blue Jays find out their Wild Card opponent for the 2023 playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays will be facing a fellow northern team this year in the playoffs.

By virtue of the final MLB standings, the Blue Jays found out they’ll be facing off against the Minnesota Twins come Tuesday in one of the two American League Wild Card series, with the winner set to face the Houston Astros starting on Saturday, October 7.

Meanwhile, the other American League Wild Card series will feature Tampa Bay hosting Texas, with the winner set to face the Baltimore Orioles starting next weekend as well.

Here’s what the schedule will look like for the games that could feature Toronto in the first two rounds of the playoffs, with times to be announced:

Wild Card Series

Game 1: Tuesday, October 3 — Toronto at Minnesota

Game 2: Wednesday, October 4 — Toronto at Minnesota

Game 3: Thursday, October 5* — Toronto at Minnesota

*if necessary

American League Division Series (ALDS)

Game 1: Saturday, October 7 — Minnesota/Toronto @ Houston

Game 2: Sunday, October 8 — Minnesota/Toronto @ Houston

Game 3: Tuesday, October 10 Houston @ Minnesota/Toronto

Game 4: Wednesday, October 11* — Houston @ Minnesota/Toronto

Game 5: Friday, October 13* — Minnesota/Toronto @ Houston

Toronto closed out their regular season schedule on Sunday with a 12-8 loss to the Rays, which settled them into the third Wild Card spot in the American League.

The games this year will be broadcast on Sportsnet, with Dan Shulman, Buck Martinez and Hazel Mae making up the network’s familiar broadcast team.

Final information about game times is likely to be announced in the next few hours.