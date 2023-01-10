The Toronto Blue Jays are making moves once again.

On Tuesday, the team announced they’d traded for starting pitcher Zach Thompson, picking him up in a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In return, the Blue Jays will send Pittsburgh outfielder Chavez Young, a minor league prospect who has yet to make his MLB debut.

The move comes hours after the signing of former All-Star Brandon Belt by Toronto was first reported, although that has yet to be confirmed by the team.

Thompson was 3-10 with an ERA of 5.18 and 90 strikeouts in 29 appearances for the Pirates in 2022. Across two seasons with the Pirates and Marlins, Thompson has six wins, 17 losses, an ERA of 4.44, and 156 strikeouts.

Thompson joins a suddenly crowded rotation that features the likes of Kevin Gausman, Alek Manoah, Jose Berrios, Mitch White, and Yusei Kikuchi. However, one of the latter two is unlikely to crack the final Opening Day five-person staff.

Meanwhile, Toronto is still waiting on the rehab progress of $80 million man Hyun Jin Ryu, who is targeting a July return after missing most of 2022 with an elbow injury.

Splitting his time with the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays and AAA Buffalo Bisons, Young hit .237 with six doubles, two triples, six home runs, and 22 RBI over 70 combined games.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated Junior Fernandez for assignment, who was claimed off waivers last week. Another move is expected shortly to make room for Belt once his signing is made official.