Toronto Blue jays unveil new spring training cap

The Toronto Blue Jays will be sporting some fresh lids for spring training this year.

The MLB released a new batch of hats on Monday ahead of the upcoming preseason, and like plenty of other teams, the Blue Jays have received a bit of a design shakeup.

Incorporating elements from their alternate uniforms, the team’s newly unveiled New Era cap features a white face, dark navy blue back panel, and a powder-blue brim — a major deviation from last year’s dark blue design.

The official 2023 Toronto Blue Jays spring training hats have been released, do we like these or not? pic.twitter.com/LgoGsP7YKh — Gate 14 Podcast (@Gate14Pod) February 6, 2023

The Jays’ latest hat also features a new mesh pattern, which is different from the trucker style of years past. And like all clubs playing their spring games in Florida, a palm tree can also be found within the embroidered MLB logo on the side of the cap.

According to MLB and New Era, the new hats will be worn specifically for the spring training schedule and will not be worn during regular season batting practice.

For fans looking to get their hands on one, the new 59FIFTY hats are already available on MLBShop.com or the Lids website for $45.99.

Spring training officially begins on Thursday, February 22. Toronto begins its 33-game preseason campaign on February 24 with a 1 pm matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.