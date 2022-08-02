SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Blue Jays finish second in trade deadline pursuit of Noah Syndergaard

Aug 2 2022, 10:15 pm
Noah Syndergaard isn’t returning to the Toronto Blue Jays after all.

The Blue Jays were reportedly in hot pursuit of Syndergaard, who became a star pitcher after Toronto traded him to the New York Mets in 2013 in the R.A. Dickey deal.

With less than an hour to go before today’s 6 pm ET/3 pm PT MLB trade deadline, MLB insider Jon Morosi reported that the Blue Jays were one of two finalists to land the 29-year-old starter.

But the Blue Jays ended up finishing second in the Syndergaard sweepstakes, with ESPN’s Jeff Passan reporting the Los Angeles Angels had traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies with just eight minutes to go before the deadline.

 

Syndergaard is 5-8 with an ERA of 3.83 and 64 strikeouts in 15 appearances with the Angels this season. He’s in the last year of a contract paying him $21 million.

