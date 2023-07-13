While the Toronto Blue Jays are still in the midst of a dogfight over the rest of this year’s season, it’s never too early to start planning for where and when you’ll catch the team play in 2024.

Today, the Blue Jays announced their regular season schedule for the 2024 campaign, set to kick off March 28 with a three-game set in Florida against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Like this past year, Toronto is starting the year with a 10-game road trip — tied for its longest-ever to start a season, likely to help with the expected renovations taking place at the Rogers Centre over the course of the offseason.

Meanwhile, the Jays’ home opener is set for April 8, where they will be taking on the Seattle Mariners.

Other dates of note include the Canada Day home game against the Houston Astros, or the May long weekend Monday contest against the Chicago White Sox.

In terms of notable road games, they’ll be making their annual trip to Seattle July 6-9, before embarking on a trip through San Francisco and Arizona that takes them right up to next year’s mid-July All-Star break.

Toronto is also going to see 46 interleague games over the course of next season, hosting the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time since 2013 and 2016.

But if Toronto’s in a divisional push for the American League East crown, it won’t actually be ending the year facing off against any of its closest rivals, as it ends its regular season stretch with a three-game homestand against Miami.

While times have yet to be finalized, the full 162-game schedule is below:

Though there’s still nearly half of this regular season to be played (and hopefully, a long playoff run), it’s never too early to start considering your options for attending next year’s games, whether they be at Rogers Centre or somewhere else across the MLB landscape.