Blue Jays rookie Leo Jimenez makes potential catch of the year

Sep 2 2024, 4:32 pm
The Toronto Blue Jays may be hard-pressed to make the postseason, but the team may have a candidate for the best catch of the 2024 MLB season.

In the bottom of the fourth inning in yesterday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, rookie second-baseman Leo Jimenez made a mad dash to track down a fly ball in foul territory. With the ball destined to go into the first few rows of fans, Jimenez sacrificed the body to make a diving catch, tumbling into fans, catching the ball, and helping to turn one of the most impressive double plays of the season.

It is quite the play to have on your highlight reel if you’re Jimenez.

The catch helped the Jays preserve a 1-0 lead going into the fifth inning, one that the team unfortunately could not hold as the Twins ultimately won the game by a score of 4-3. The final result, however, does not take away from just how impressive of a play that was by Jimenez.

Jays fans on social media were hyped about the play as well.

It appeared that Jimenez may have been injured after the play, but the 23-year-old was able to shake it off and stay in the game. He got plenty of love from his teammates heading back into the dugout after the highlight reel grab.

Jimenez made his MLB debut with the Jays earlier this season and has had some pretty decent results. He has hit .233 in his first 45 major league games and has recorded three home runs and 14 RBIs in that time.

Toronto first signed Jimenez back in 2017 as a free agent. The Panamanian then worked his way through the Jays system and eventually found himself in the Majors after being called up to the team and making his debut in a 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on June 26.

He is one of a few young players who are giving Jays fans some hope that the future of the team is bright.

