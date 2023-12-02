Blue Jays continue to remain in the mix on Shohei Ohtani: report

They may not be the frontrunner, but the Toronto Blue Jays continue to be a team linked to prized free-agent Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani, who has spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels, has been shown interest from plenty of teams, but has a short list of teams he is interested in joining. According to plenty of reports over the past week, the Blue Jays are one of those teams.

Speaking on the MLB Network on Friday night, Robert Flores and Dan Plesac discussed the possibility of the Blue Jays landing the MLB’s most electric talent, adding only more excitement for fans across Canada.

“Not surprised,” Plesac said when asked about the Blue Jays being in on Ohtani. “I know I’m supposed to be surprised. I know they try to downplay it, but they’re a big-revenue team. They are the only game in town in the country of Canada. They have a lot of eyeballs, and they have a great following, not just in Toronto. They have a great following in Vancouver, all different provinces in that country of Canada. They have the money.”

The Sho heading North? The #MLBTonight crew discusses the recent rumors surrounding the Blue Jays’ interest in Shohei Ohtani. @RoFlo | @Plesac19 pic.twitter.com/5XXHql6PMr — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 1, 2023

Ohtani is coming off of another fantastic season in which he was awarded the American League MVP for the second time in his career. He pitched to a 3.14 ERA in 132.0 innings this past season, and though he isn’t expected to pitch in 2024 due to an elbow injury, his bat alone makes him a game-changer. The 29-year-old hit .304 with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs in 135 games this past season. If the Blue Jays are somehow able to pull this off, it would undoubtedly mark the biggest free-agent signing in franchise history.