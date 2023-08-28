Blue Jays' playoff odds under 50% for first time in three months

For the first time in a while, you can accurately say that it looks like the Toronto Blue Jays will miss this year’s playoffs.

The Blue Jays haven’t exactly had the best stretch of games as of late, and have seen their playoff odds dwindle as a result.

Toronto is currently 2.5 games back of the Houston Astros for the final American League Wild Card spot, and fans are starting to worry — if they weren’t already — that it could be a long offseason in the city.

According to FanGraphs, Toronto’s playoff odds have now dipped to just 48.4% on the year, following a series loss to the Cleveland Guardians and a 4-6 record in their last 10 games.

It’s the first time they’ve been under 50% since May 31, when the team sat at 47.4%. The lowest they’ve been all season is 45.1% on May 25, but Toronto had been steadily climbing up the American League standings over recent months until their recent drop-off.

On August 22, they were at 68.9% to make the playoffs, while being as high as 78.7% on August 7, their highest mark following the All-Star break. Back on April 29, Toronto’s odds sat as high as 87.8%, but that seems like a lifetime ago based on how frustrating the team has been in recent weeks.

With all that data, see if you can find the Jays on this playoff odds chart of all the teams in the American League.

Even without looking at the legend, it should be pretty easy to find the team hovering just under that 50% mark.

In the AL East, they’re smack dab in third place — far behind Baltimore and Tampa Bay, who have all but clinched their division, but far off from Boston and New York, who have seemingly already put this season behind them.

For the team themselves, no reality has to be scarier than a team touted to win the World Series in spring training not even making it into the postseason. With just 31 games left in Toronto’s schedule, it’s now or never to see if the Jays can reverse their playoff fortunes.