Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Friday in Pinellas County, Florida, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office.

A copy of the affidavit from the Pinella’s County Sheriff’s Office shows that Walker was arrested just after 12 am on Friday, according to Global News. Walker was allegedly driving 82 mph in a 45-mph zone in the area of County Road 611 and Curlew Road.

“I’m very apologetic to the Blue Jays organization, Blue Jay fans and my family,” Walker said, TSN’s Scott Mitchell reported after Toronto’s Grapefruit League game against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Saturday afternoon.

Pete Walker addressed his DUI charge postgame here in Tampa.

“The Blue Jays and I are aware of what happened — the incident involving Pete,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said, according to Arden Zwelling. “But we’re still gathering information and I respect the process. That’s all I know.”

Walker has been the pitching coach for the Blue Jays since November 24, 2012. He also pitched for the Blue Jays from 2002-2006 at the end of his MLB career.