Blue Jays and Mariners meet in playoffs for first time ever

The Toronto Blue Jays clinched a playoff spot on Thursday and secured home field advantage on Monday.

And now they know who their opponent will be.

The Blue Jays will play the Seattle Mariners in the postseason for the first time, in a best-of-three Wild Card Series that begins on Friday.

Sea you soon 😉 Get your popcorn ready! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/I4ov7ioFlV — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 5, 2022

The series is scheduled to take place Friday, Saturday, and if necessary, Sunday, with all games being played at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Game start times have yet to be determined.

The Blue Jays and Mariners played each other seven times during the regular season, with Seattle winning five times. Toronto did win two of three games played at Rogers Centre though.

The Mariners ended the longest playoff drought in Major League Baseball four days ago, by clinching their first trip to the postseason since 2001. The Blue Jays last played postseason baseball in 2020, but haven’t hosted a playoff game at Rogers Centre since 2016.