Ex-Blue Jays manager John Gibbons close to signing with Mets: report

Gibby’s back. Former Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons is close to signing a contract with the New York Mets, according to a report from Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The 61-year-old, who hasn’t worked in Major League Baseball since he parted ways with the Blue Jays in 2018, will reportedly be hired to serve as a bench coach for the Mets.

The Mets are close to hiring John Gibbons as their bench coach league sources tell me and @Ken_Rosenthal. Gibbons, the former Blue Jays manager, brings a lot of experience to the dugout next to Carlos Mendoza. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 23, 2023

Gibbons had two stints as manager of the Blue Jays, from 2004 to 2008 and again from 2013 to 2018, compiling a 793-789 record. The Montana native’s second stint included back-to-back trips to the ALCS in 2015 and 2016.

A former back catcher, Gibbons played all 18 of his MLB games with the Mets from 1984 to 1986. He began his coaching career in the Mets’ organization in 1990.

Gibbons last worked as a bench coach in 2009 with the Kansas City Royals.