SportsBaseballBlue JaysCanada

Ex-Blue Jays manager John Gibbons close to signing with Mets: report

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Nov 23 2023, 12:49 am
Ex-Blue Jays manager John Gibbons close to signing with Mets: report
Gerry Angus/USA TODAY Sports

Gibby’s back. Former Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons is close to signing a contract with the New York Mets, according to a report from Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The 61-year-old, who hasn’t worked in Major League Baseball since he parted ways with the Blue Jays in 2018, will reportedly be hired to serve as a bench coach for the Mets.

Gibbons had two stints as manager of the Blue Jays, from 2004 to 2008 and again from 2013 to 2018, compiling a 793-789 record. The Montana native’s second stint included back-to-back trips to the ALCS in 2015 and 2016.

A former back catcher, Gibbons played all 18 of his MLB games with the Mets from 1984 to 1986. He began his coaching career in the Mets’ organization in 1990.

Gibbons last worked as a bench coach in 2009 with the Kansas City Royals.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Baseball
+ Blue Jays
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop