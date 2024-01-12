Blue Jays could sign former World Series MVP in free agency: report

The Toronto Blue Jays might not be done with their offseason just yet.

In a column published on Thursday night in the New York Post, baseball writer Jon Heyman suggested that the Blue Jays are in the market for 31-year-old Cuban outfielder Jorge Soler.

“Though the Red Sox have checked in on Jorge Soler, there’s suspicion they will be outbid again, perhaps by the rival Blue Jays. The Mariners also looked at Soler, but are seen as less likely,” Heyman wrote.

Soler had a .250 batting average with 126 hits, 36 home runs, 75 RBIs and 77 runs scored in 137 games in 2023 for the Miami Marlins, the fourth MLB franchise he’s played for.

Toronto still has a few roster spots available for next season, with the addition of utility man Isiah-Kiner Falefa and the re-signing of outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, the biggest moves that the team has done so far this winter in free agency.

Soler’s pinnacle of his career came in the 2021 season while a member of the Atlanta Braves, where he won the World Series MVP after a midseason trade from the Kansas City Royals.

In six games in the 2021 World Series, Soler had a .300 batting average with six hits, three homers, six RBIs and four runs scored en route to the award.

He was also a member of the curse-ending 2016 Chicago Cubs team that won the World Series, having spent the first three MLB years of that franchise.

Over the course of his 10-year MLB career, Soler has had a .243 batting average, 736 hits, 170 home runs, 452 RBIs and 416 runs scored.