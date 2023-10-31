Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Jamie Campbell announced that he was taking a leave from Sportsnet yesterday.

Campbell isn’t appearing on Sportsnet’s World Series telecasts because of treatment for “pre-skin cancer,” which has left nearly half his face red.

Today, he revealed that it came mainly as a result of him driving without applying sunscreen on his face.

“This might help someone,” said Campbell. “I was told much of the damage on the left side was caused while DRIVING. Who puts on sunscreen before driving? Not me. Won’t make that mistake again.”

Campbell has worked for Sportsnet in various roles since 1998 but is best known for his work on Blue Jays broadcasts. Brad Fay has stepped in to replace him while he’s away.

“Treatment of ‘pre-skin cancer’ prevents me from being part of the Sportsnet World Series broadcast, for now,” the popular broadcaster said yesterday. “This is not fun, so please cover up, find shade, and use sunscreen.”